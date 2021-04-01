Advertisement

Man dead after officer involved altercation in Maysville

Police lights with tape
Police lights with tape(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by a deputy looking into a domestic violence situation.

The state police agency says a deputy stopped a vehicle in which a male driver and a female passenger appeared to be involved in a fight in Mason County on Monday.

Police say the man ran away, but the Fleming County deputy caught up.

During a struggle, the deputy fired his gun and the man was wounded.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital, where he died. The deputy was treated at a hospital and released.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

$13,000 worth of lumber stolen from MidSouth Lumber & Supply.
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Lumber
Med Center Health says you no longer have to wait 90 days before getting your vaccine if you've...
Do you still need to wait 90 days after having COVID-19 to get vaccine?
John Franklin of Glasgow
Glasgow Man charged with fleeing from police following traffic stop
A statue in a Logan County cemetery was vandalized this week.
Logan County Sheriff’s Office asking for help after statue vandalized in cemetery
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear: 815 new COVID-19 cases; vaccinations expand to 16 and older

Latest News

Nominations being accepted for Annual Historic Preservation awards in Bowling Green
Warren County Public Library
Warren County Public Library to resume in person storytime
A cold start to the first day of April!
A cold, but dry start to April in south-central Kentucky
Good News: Major League Returns
Good News: Major League Returns