National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Kentuckians encouraged to clean out their medicine cabinets April 24
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) are encouraging Kentuckians to participate in the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day scheduled nationwide on April 24, 2021 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm CST.

“In 2019, we lost 1,316 Kentucky residents to overdose deaths, with a significant number of those overdose deaths caused by opioids,” said Gov. Beshear. “Every step we make to prevent a loved one from misusing or abusing prescription drugs is worth the fight. National Prescription Drug Take Back Drug is one of those easy steps we can make to protect all Kentuckians.”

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

“Every year Kentucky participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at locations across the commonwealth, such as the local health department, convenience stores and law enforcement agencies,” said ODCP Executive Director Van Ingram. “With it being spring time, now is a great time to clean out our medicine cabinets, and this nationwide day is a good reminder for all of us to safely dispose of any expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs.”

In years past, Kentucky has collected more than 160,000 pounds of prescription medications during this event.

For a list of locations that will be participating this year, please visit ODCP’s website.

Kentuckians who are unable to make it to one of the event locations on April 24 can safely dispose of their prescription drugs at 193 different drug disposal locations throughout 116 counties.

To find a prescription drug disposal location, click here.

