Nominations being accepted for Annual Historic Preservation awards in Bowling Green

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Annual Historic Preservation awards are set for this May.

The Landmark Awards Committee is now accepting nominations.

Each year the association recognizes local historic preservation efforts that illustrate sensitive historic preservation, rehabilitation, and restoration of historic buildings and sites, in Bowling Green and Warren County.

Nominations can come from anyone.

Reconstruction projects are not eligible for Landmark Awards, nor are projects that utilize synthetic siding. 

The nomination form can be found at www.bglandmark.org and the deadline to make a nomination is April 15, 2021.

Please contact bglandmark@yahoo.com with any questions, and thank you for your participation!

