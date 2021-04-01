Advertisement

PBS Kids celebrates Autism Awareness Month with new friends

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A new child is introduced this month on the animated TV show “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” who is a little different.

He’s sensitive to loud noises and he likes doing things his way, in his time.

Ben is autistic and he helps teach the show’s regular cast about acceptance.

“People think and do things differently. And that’s OK,” says star Yadina after learning about Ben’s specialness.

The episode premiering Monday is one of several ways PBS Kids is celebrating Autism Awareness Month.

The Emmy-winning “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” and new superhero series “Hero Elementary” also shine spotlights on characters with autism.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$13,000 worth of lumber stolen from MidSouth Lumber & Supply.
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Lumber
Med Center Health says you no longer have to wait 90 days before getting your vaccine if you've...
Do you still need to wait 90 days after having COVID-19 to get vaccine?
John Franklin of Glasgow
Glasgow Man charged with fleeing from police following traffic stop
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear: 815 new COVID-19 cases; vaccinations expand to 16 and older
A statue in a Logan County cemetery was vandalized this week.
Logan County Sheriff’s Office asking for help after statue vandalized in cemetery

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2013 file photo, oysters are displayed in Apalachicola, Fla. The...
Supreme Court gives Georgia win in water war with Florida
Very cold tonight in south-central Kentucky
Cold Thursday, but we warm up by Easter Sunday!
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
Biden launches community corps to boost COVID vaccinations
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
LIVE: George Floyd’s girlfriend recounts the couple’s drug use in Chauvin trial testimony
A man walks into a restaurant displaying a "Now Hiring" sign, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in...
Anticipation is building for a boom in US hiring this year