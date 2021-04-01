Pfizer: COVID vaccine 100% effective in teens 12 to 15

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Adolescents may be one step closer to getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Pfizer officials report its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and 100% effective in preventing the illness in teenagers ages 12 to 15.

According to Pfizer and BioNTech, the phase 3 trial involved 2,260 youth aged 12-15 years old. The companies reported 18 cases of COVID-19 among those who got the placebo, but none were reported in the vaccinated group.

“It’s huge,” Dr. Kris Bryant, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with Norton Children’s Hospital and UofL, said. “In kids who received the vaccine, there were no cases of symptomatic COVID-19. They also studied immune responses in the blood, and they were excellent.”

Pfizer plans to submit the data to the FDA as soon as possible for expanded emergency use of the two-dose vaccine with the hope of starting to vaccinate teenagers before the start of the next school year.

“Vaccines are a really important tool to ending the pandemic,” Bryant said. “Fingers crossed it will be authorized and then we just get to vaccine availability. When will states say ‘Alright, we have enough vaccine to move to younger kids.’”

Pfizer/BioNTech added that the side effects for young teens were like those in 16 to 25-year-olds, including pain at the injection site, fatigue, and fever.

Pfizer is also studying how well the vaccine works in children ages 6 months to 11 years old. The first doses in that trial were administered last week.

Bryant said if parents are reluctant to get their child the COVID vaccine, it’s OK to ask questions and talk to a pediatrician.

Pfizer’s vaccine, given in two doses three weeks apart, is already cleared for emergency use in people ages 16 and up.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.