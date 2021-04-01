Prim & Brim Derby pop-up shop opens April 2

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The uniform of quarantine has been sweats, pajamas and loungewear, but now is the time to take off the stretchy pants and play a little dress-up. It’s Kentucky Derby time in the Bluegrass State!

Prim & Brim will be open at 2800 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green from April 2-30. The pop-up shop offers a variety of Derby hats and fascinators.

The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby follows the unusual events of 2020. COVID-19 measures lead the race to be postponed to the first Saturday in September with no spectators in the stands. This year there will be a smaller crowd, but a crowd nonetheless. Kathleen Overton, Prim & Brim’s owner, said, “Churchill has announced they’ll have 60 percent, which is fantastic.”

“We have a lot of ladies, who still go, if they’re not going to the track, they still go to Derby parties, they go to the country clubs, they host parties at their home, so we’re still finding a reason to get dressed up and have a little bit of fun in life right now,” said Overton. She said she has expanded the shop this year to include more accessories like handbags and jewelry. You can also find hostess gifts and entertaining ideas.

