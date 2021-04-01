SKYCTC art students paint mural at Thoroughbred Square Shopping Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thoroughbred Square Shopping Center showed off a new look Thursday afternoon courtesy of art students from Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College.

The building is home to the Ellis Walker Art Gallery which is sponsoring the mural.

The student’s art professor says it’s always rewarding to be able to get out and do something for the community.

“I wanted to organize this to where they could come and participate with the mural, and the owner of the shopping center was sort of anxious about that as well, but involving the students - sort of branching out of the classroom and doing something that’s you know not so regimented,” SKYCTC Associate Professor of Art David Jones said.

Harvey Johnson, the owner of Ellis Walker Gallery, is also donating $500 to the art scholarship fund at SKYCTC.

