Sports Connection 3-28-21

Sports Connection Segment 2-Senator Max Wise
Sports Connection Segment 2-Senator Max Wise
By Hunter Smith
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Hunter and Brian sit down with Senator Max Wise to discuss the recently passed Senate Bill 128, which allows students from kindergarten through 12th grade the chance to repeat a grade.

Also joining the show are Bowling Green Purples’ head coach DG Sherrill and Isaiah Mason. They’ll talk about Bowling Green winning the 4th Region and advancing to the state tournament.

Sports Connection Segment 3-Bowling Green's DG Sherrill and Isaiah Mason
Sports Connection Segment 2-Senator Max Wise
Sports Connection Segment 1-Tops Season Ends/4th Region Recap
