Sports Connection 3-28-21

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Hunter and Brian sit down with Senator Max Wise to discuss the recently passed Senate Bill 128, which allows students from kindergarten through 12th grade the chance to repeat a grade.

Also joining the show are Bowling Green Purples’ head coach DG Sherrill and Isaiah Mason. They’ll talk about Bowling Green winning the 4th Region and advancing to the state tournament.

