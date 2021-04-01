U.S. Senator Rand Paul meets with community leaders in Russellville on Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) spoke at a community leader’s townhall at the Caldwell House in Russellville, Kentucky on Thursday where he discussed many of the issues facing Kentucky and the policymaking in Washington that directly affects Kentuckians.

Dr. Paul addressed the $1.9 trillion COVID spending bill and the Democrats’ efforts to now put forward another $2 trillion spending bill. He explained his solution for rebuilding infrastructure at home, highlighting the Penny Plan for Infrastructure that prioritizes and redirects funding for Kentucky and the nation’s critical infrastructure projects rather than spending it overseas.

Today, I visited Russellville, KY to talk with local community leaders about Washington’s spending addiction, infrastructure needs & the future of the Commonwealth. It’s great to be back in @KelleyAshbyPaul‘s hometown & hear the issues directly impacting Kentuckians. pic.twitter.com/LSBAakR3dG — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 1, 2021

“Kentuckians shouldn’t pay the price for a Congress that doesn’t know how to prioritize funding for our nation’s most dire needs over less immediately important ones,” said Dr. Paul. “My plan would ensure more of your hard-earned tax dollars are allocated to infrastructure projects right here in your communities, not sent overseas or spent on wasteful programs.”

Dr. Paul took questions on the rise of insulin costs, which he addressed by explaining his plan to expand Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) to help Americans more easily cover their health care costs.

Dr. Paul also spoke about the effectiveness of vaccines and also the window of opportunity in which a person who is infected with COVID-19 might most benefit from antibody treatment.

@RandPaul is in Russellville, KY this morning at a round table event speaking with elected officials. I’ll be talking with the Senator later today. Watch the latest on @wbkotv 4/5/6 pic.twitter.com/o9wZCU6mQd — Brandon Jarrett (@Brandon13News) April 1, 2021

“People who are vaccinated there are no hospitalizations and no deaths. So it is working,” said Paul. “Monoclonal antibodies are a treatment, you need to know it. Everybody needs to talk about it. Because Dr. Fauci is telling everybody to wear a mask, almost everyone getting it, and I’m not saying to not wear a mask, but almost everyone getting it is wearing a mask so it’s not perfect.”

Dr. Paul was joined in attendance by State Senator Whitney Westerfield, State Representative Jason Petrie, Logan County Judge-Executive Logan Chick, Logan County Jailer Phil Gregory, and Russellville Mayor Mark Stratton.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.