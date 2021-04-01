Warren County Public Library to resume in person storytime
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Events are resuming at the Warren County Public Library! In-person storytimes at the library will begin again as of Monday April 5.
In a Facebook post they say that space is limited and registration will be required.
You can register here: https://warrenpl.org/events/
Click on the event you’d like to sign up for and follow the instructions on the website.
