Warren County Public Library to resume in person storytime

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Events are resuming at the Warren County Public Library! In-person storytimes at the library will begin again as of Monday April 5.

In a Facebook post they say that space is limited and registration will be required.

You can register here: https://warrenpl.org/events/

Guess what? Guess what? We will be hosting in-person storytimes in April! And we are so excited we can hardly stand... Posted by Warren County Public Library on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Click on the event you’d like to sign up for and follow the instructions on the website.

