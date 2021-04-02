Advertisement

3 Degree Guarantee charity for April: Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County

South Central Bank chooses charities in the community each month for the 3 Degree Guarantee
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the month of April, South Central Bank chose Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County for the 3 Degree Guarantee charity that would receive $25 for each correct forecast within 3 degrees through the week on AM Kentucky.

The Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County, Rodney Goodman, talks about the charity!

