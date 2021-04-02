Advertisement

Appalachian Regional Commission award millions to state projects

Image: Appalachian Regional Commission
Image: Appalachian Regional Commission(WTAP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) - The Appalachian Regional Commission is awarding $9.4 million in grants to 30 projects in a dozen states.

The grants will aid programs that address Appalachia’s substance abuse crisis by creating or expanding programs dedicated to recovery.

The funding will help train and certify recovery specialists, and launch recovery-to-work programs and more.

Ten projects in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Tennessee have received grants.

The commission’s partners include universities, treatment providers, local governments, and community action organizations founded by individuals who themselves are in long-term recovery.

The commission is accepting applications for a second round of grants and plans to award up to $10 million to more recovery-focused projects.

