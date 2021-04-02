Child Abuse Prevention Month: Doing your part to help victims of abuse or neglect

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - April is nationally recognized as Child Abuse Prevention Month, and on Thursday an event was held at Fountain Square Park in Bowling Green to bring awareness to the cause.

“Over the last three years at the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, we’ve seen a 66 percent increase in the number of children we are serving. Kentucky still ranks first in the rate of substantiated child abuse,” Jennifer Bryant, the executive director of BRACAC said.

Representatives from multiple organizations that work with victims attended the event along with local government officials. Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott, City Commissioner Sue Parrigin, and Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon presented a proclamation to recognize April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“I think education is one of the first steps to prevention, so the more we can raise awareness about the issue, the more we can protect Kentucky’s children,” Bryant explained.

Dancers with Dance Arts of Bowling Green also performed a few numbers, and one young girl read a heartwarming poem about what it means to have a loving family.

“It’s always a good time and a good in a good showing, I think we have a very giving and caring community, particularly about children,” Nickie Jones, the executive director of Bowling Green’s Family Enrichment Center, said.

Jones emphasized that while it is good to recognize the issue of child abuse in the month of April, it is something we should strive to constantly be aware of and prevent.

“You don’t have to donate a lot of money... you don’t have to have special knowledge. The reality of it is if you see a child being hurt, you have to speak up for them,” Jones said.

When asked about the number of child abuse or neglect cases in Warren County, Jones said that there are about 300 children in out-of-home care, which means they are living with someone other than their parents.

“We have to realize that while you have a lot of organizations that are working every day to prevent that, we need the community support,” Jones explained. “You have to have your eyes open and your ears open. Just being a reporter, being somebody who would step up for a child.”

Jennifer Bryant with BRACAC said that you can anonymously report any instance of abuse or neglect, which goes a long way.

“Sometimes just what you have to say combined with what the Sunday school teacher has to say, or the teacher at school has to say, perhaps the pediatrician has also called, you know, two or three calls, they really help the case move forward,” Bryant said.

BRACAC is currently accepting volunteers to work with the organization along with teddy bear donations for its Great Teddy Bear Run. You can also call ahead of time and drop off non-perishable snacks for children who visit.

The Family Enrichment Center, Hope Harbor, and LifeSkills also provide resources for victims of abuse or neglect. To report an instance of child abuse you can call 877-KYSAFE1.

