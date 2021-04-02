Chilly, but sunny for Good Friday in south-central Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cold Thursday, we see slightly warmer conditions arrive by Friday afternoon as sunshine continues for south-central Kentucky as we head into the holiday weekend!

Temperatures are on the rise as we head into the holiday weekend! (WBKO)

High pressure is centered over the Great Lakes/Midwest and is the culprit for the blast of frigid air throughout the region! Fortunately, it is delivering dry air that will last for the next several days! The frigid air on Good Friday morning will be enough for “hard freezing” conditions (low temperatures below 28 degrees). Good Friday will remain chilly as high temps will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s, but we stay sunny through the day with light northeasterly winds. Keep the plants inside or covered as we have one more night in store of freezing conditions. Overnight lows Friday night into Saturday will fall in the mid-to-upper 20s and low 30s with clear skies, which will inevitably allow frost/freezing conditions to continue tonight.

Saturday morning will be cold, but we get a surge of southerly winds along with the sunshine as high pressure slides east. This will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 50s and low 60s during the day! Saturday night will have (mostly) no issues with regards to cold conditions as lows will be in the mid-to-upper 30s. Rural spots and low-lying valleys may still reach near-freezing conditions, so keeping the plants in another night may not be a bad idea especially towards the north of Bowling Green. Easter Sunday will have even warmer air as southwesterly winds will push us into more seasonable conditions with high temperatures going into the mid-to-upper 60s with continued sunshine! Any Easter activities outside will have no issues as winds will be fairly light - just don’t forget the sunglasses and sunscreen if you’ll be outside for a long period of time!

Looking ahead to next week, Mother Nature quickly moves away from the frigid air mass and delivers the region a dose of mid/late spring conditions as highs will be in the mid 70s with continued sunshine for Monday and Tuesday! A low pressure system moves in from the west and could deliver some stray showers overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon could also see some isolated showers and storms possible, but temperatures will not be affected as we have breezy southwesterly winds. More storms move in by Thursday and a few could be on the stronger side - we’ll keep a close eye on this pattern setup and bring you details as they become available. By the end of next week into the following weekend, temperatures will be closer to normal as a slightly drier pattern moves back into the region. Stay with 13 News for the latest updates on conditions and forecast on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

**Freeze Warning in effect from Apr. 2 at 11 p.m. until Apr. 3 at 9 a.m.**

GOOD FRIDAY: Sunny and chilly. High 52. Low 29. Winds NE at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 63. Low 39. Winds S at 8 mph.

EASTER SUNDAY: Sunny and warm. High 69. Low 44. Winds SW at 9 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 88 (1946)

Record Low Today: 23 (1924)

Normal High: 66

Normal Low: 42

Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.

Sunset: 7:09 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 28 / Small Particulate Matter: 24)

UV Index: High (6 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 40 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (8.3 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1474 Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 47

Yesterday’s Low: 32

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.13″)

Yearly Precip: 17.48″ (+5.37″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

