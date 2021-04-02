COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Greenwood Mall clinic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the availability of COVID-19 vaccine appointments Friday and Saturday at the Kroger Health Vaccination Clinic site at Greenwood Mall, the state is allowing Kroger Health to extend availability to Kentucky residents age 16 and up.

Appointments can be made now by clicking here.

Earlier this week, Gov. Beshear announced that starting April 5, Kentuckians 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16 and 17-year-olds.

