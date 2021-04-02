‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - An Allen County family is speaking out after their two-year-old German Shepherd dog was shot and killed last weekend by a Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officer on their property.

“Did this really happen? Did we just lose a member of our family?” Those were the thoughts running through Cheryl Brady’s head on the morning of March 27.

Tristan Brady got his dog Kaiser after five deployments and five years in the Navy.

“He’s a good dog. He’s very smart, very loyal. My best buddy helped me through a lot of hard times,” he said.

Last Saturday, a Fish and Wildlife officer reportedly bypassed the family’s ‘beware of dog’ sign to investigate a trespassing complaint which was unfounded, according to Tristan.

“The law officer was not here because of Kaiser, Kaiser was home. He was where he should have been safe, he should have felt safe. And he was doing his job, he was making sure that we were safe. And he was killed because of it,” said Cheryl.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife released a statement that said, “the officer was confronted by a large dog. The dog’s aggressive behavior resulted in injuries to the officer before the officer discharged his service weapon. The dog was killed as a result of the incident.”

“If a bear can be deterred from pepper spray bear spray, why couldn’t a 75-80 pound dog be deterred from some kind of pepper spray? If your first instinct is to kill it? I just don’t, you know, seem right to me,” expressed Tristan.

The family hopes that sharing their story raises awareness and possibly enacts change.

“If it can happen to us, who we don’t bother anybody, we don’t, we don’t break the law, then it can happen to anyone,” said Cheryl. “He [Kaiser] had a value, but he had a worth. And Kaiser’s worth was way more than his value.”

A now vacant dog house, symbolizing an empty spot in this navy man’s heart, but even two short years they say was enough to be forever changed.

“I can’t put into words what his worth was to us. He was my son’s best friend. He meant something in life, that he should mean something in his death,” cried Cheryl.

Tristan said the breeder he got Kaiser from in Virginia offered to give him a new puppy, but he just can’t stomach the thought of replacing him yet. He adds that his family has sought an attorney.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says they are investigating the incident.

Full statement from the agency below:

“As part of an ongoing investigation into a trespassing and illegal take of wildlife complaint, a conservation officer with the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources visited an Allen County residence at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 27.

Upon arrival at the location, the officer was confronted by a large dog. The dog’s aggressive behavior resulted in injuries to the officer before the officer discharged his service weapon. The dog was killed as a result of the incident.

The officer received medical treatment for his injuries and is recovering. The incident remains under investigation.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.