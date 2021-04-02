Gov. Beshear reports fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Gov. Beshear gave the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 690 new cases of the virus, 3 deaths and 18 new deaths from audit.

Due to Easter weekend, there will be a limited COVID-19 report Saturday and no COVID-19 report Sunday.

Earlier this week, the governor announced Pfizer and BioNTech reported their COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective in protecting kids 12 and older against symptomatic disease in a study that included more than 2,200 children. The researchers who conducted the study said they had no safety concerns about the vaccine for this age group. Last week, Pfizer started testing their vaccine in children ages 6 months to 11 years.

Starting April 5, all Kentuckians 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

