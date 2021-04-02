Green River District Health Department reporting 15 new coronavirus cases

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 15 additional cases of COVID-19.

2 additional cases were reported in Ohio County.

There are no deaths related to COVID-19 reported

There have been 20,836 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 18,715.

There have been 375 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.