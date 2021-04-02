Kentucky State police Investigate Child Abuse In Clinton County

ALBANY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police conducted an investigation after a juvenile had been brought in with injuries sustained at the Foothills Academy in Albany, KY.

According to Kentucky State Police, after the investigation three employees were arrested and charged with the following:

Gabriel Martin, 18-years-old, out of Albany, KY (Two counts of Assault 4th degree).

Cecil Nevels, 24-years-old, out of Monticello, KY (Two counts of Assault 4th and one count of Assault 2nd degree).

Chris Dunagan, 20-years-old, out of Monticello, KY (One count of Assault 4th degree).

Nevels and Dunagan were taken to the Wayne County Detention center; Martin was taken to the Clinton County Detention Center.

