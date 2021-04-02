Advertisement

McConnell urges fellow Republicans to get COVID-19 vaccines

Virus Outbreak-McConnell Vaccines (AP)
Virus Outbreak-McConnell Vaccines (AP)(AP)
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged his fellow Republicans to be vaccinated against COVID-19 during a visit to a hospital in western Kentucky.

The Kentucky Republican said Thursday that he wasn’t reluctant to be vaccinated when he became eligible and said he would encourage everybody to do so.

A March poll by The Associated Press found that 42% of Republicans say they probably or definitely will not get the shot, compared to 17% of Democrats.

McConnell was at odds with former President Donald Trump last year over the wearing of masks, which McConnell consistently encouraged.

Kentucky will open up vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older starting next Monday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

$13,000 worth of lumber stolen from MidSouth Lumber & Supply.
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Lumber
Med Center Health says you no longer have to wait 90 days before getting your vaccine if you've...
Do you still need to wait 90 days after having COVID-19 to get vaccine?
John Franklin of Glasgow
Glasgow Man charged with fleeing from police following traffic stop
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear: 815 new COVID-19 cases; vaccinations expand to 16 and older
A statue in a Logan County cemetery was vandalized this week.
Logan County Sheriff’s Office asking for help after statue vandalized in cemetery

Latest News

Some Kentucky unemployment claimants said banking and other personal information of theirs has...
Unemployed Kentuckians’ accounts latest target of possible hack
View From the Hill: Mentoring by Design
View From the Hill: Mentoring by Design
Kentucky COVID -19 update 4-1-21
Kentucky COVID -19 update 4-1-21
Thursday Evening Forecast
A Freeze Warning in Effect