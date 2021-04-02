Advertisement

Person drives through front doors of Walmart in N.C.

Police said a person was in custody after driving into a Walmart in North Carolina on Friday.
Police said a person was in custody after driving into a Walmart in North Carolina on Friday.(Lileana Pearson/WBTV)
By WBTV staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was taken into custody after police say a vehicle was driven into a Walmart in Concord Friday morning.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Walmart on Thunder Road near Concord Mills Mall. Police said a person “drove into the structure,” but did not give further details.

At the scene, it appeared the vehicle went right into the front doors of the store, causing damage to the building.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The person’s name and possible charges have not been released.

No other information about the incident has been made public.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$13,000 worth of lumber stolen from MidSouth Lumber & Supply.
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Lumber
Rita and Jim Scott
Bowling Green couple makes million dollar investment to Arts of Southern Kentucky
Med Center Health says you no longer have to wait 90 days before getting your vaccine if you've...
Do you still need to wait 90 days after having COVID-19 to get vaccine?
Houchens Industries
Houchens Industries announces acquisition of Lee Masonry Products
BG driver licensing office issues REAL ID-compliant licenses, IDs as well as standard...
Will your driver’s license fly?

Latest News

Gov. Beshear at Kroger's Bowling Green COVID vaccine site
COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Greenwood Mall clinic
The March increase — the most since August — was nearly double February’s gain of 468,000, the...
US employers add 916,000 jobs in March as hiring accelerates
Public Theatre of Kentucky located on Morris Alley
Public Theatre of Kentucky hosting summer arts camp
This combined photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, shows Iranian diplomats attending...
Iran, world powers ready to welcome back US to nuclear deal