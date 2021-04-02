Public Theatre of Kentucky hosting summer arts camp

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The show must go on! Public Theatre of Kentucky is hosting their 2021 day camps.

The dates for Kindergarten through fifth grade will be June 7-11, 2021 with a showcase on June 11, 2021.

The dates for sixth through twelfth grade is June 14-18, 2021 with a showcase June 18, 2021.

Tuition is $200 and there is an early bird special of $175 if you register by May 24th.

Workshops will be held Monday through Friday, 9am to 2pm, culminating in the public showcase for family and friends.

20 spots are available.

Drop off time is 8.45am. They ask that you wear comfortable clothes that you can move in and bring a refillable water bottle, lunch, snacks, and a yoga mat. No sandals, flip-flops or open-toe shoes allowed.

