Purples fall short against Ballard in the state quarterfinals

Purples fall to Ballard
Purples fall to Ballard(Jeff Lightsy)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples remarkable season comes to an end in the state quarterfinals. BG came up short in their 61-53 loss to the Ballard Bruins.

The Bruins got off to a hot start leading 14-2 to start the game, but the Purples battle back to briefly take the lead. From their Ballard battled back and never allowed Bowling Green to come within 5.

The Purples were led by Isaiah Mason who finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds in his last game in a Purples jersey. Turner Buttry chipped in with 11 points and 6 boards.

Bowling Green finishes the season with a 24-3 record with two of their three losses coming to Ballard.

