Sensational Spring Break at Land Between the Lakes

TRIGG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Spring break is this next week for many families in the area.

The Land Between the Lakes Recreation Area in Golden Pond, Kentucky has a jam-packed week of kid friendly activities planned starting Saturday April 3.

Admission is $5 for kids ages 5-17, $7 for adults age 18 and up, and kids 4 and under are free.

The Nature Station is open everyday in April from 10am – 5pm.

Lead Naturalist, John Pollpeter invites everyone, “to come and see our giant alligator snappers, endangered red wolves, hooting owls, our bobcat, Barkley, and many of the other 55 other critters native to Land Between the Lakes up close for some cool encounters.”

Themed Days:

Saturday, April 3- Tree Top Critters: flying squirrels, tree frogs, owls, and more

Sunday, April 4- Rabbits and Easter Baskets for the Critters

Monday, April 5- Amazing Amphibians

Tuesday, April 6- Incredible Insects

Wednesday, April 7- Marvelous Mammals

Thursday, April 8- Raptors, UP Close

Friday, April 9- Predators!

Saturday, April 10- Nature’s Most Extreme!

Sunday, April 11- Radical Reptiles

You can call (270) 924-2299 or visit www.landbetweenthelakes.us for more details and specific programs.

