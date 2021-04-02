Advertisement

Shop Local: Finding the perfect prom dress at Treasures from the Hollow

Prom season is just around the corner and with that comes finding the perfect gown.
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Prom season is just around the corner, and with that comes finding the perfect gown.

“Prom dresses and pageant dresses have always been magical to us and we wanted everyone to feel that way,” said Angela French, Manager.

Treasures from the Hollow is a consignment dress shop located in Edmonson County with the goal to make everyone feel beautiful.

“I just try to make everyone feel at home and make everyone feel like they are my own daughter. I ask you what you want,” owner Laura Davis said.

They have dresses that range in size from XS to XXL. From sequence to ballgowns they have so many options for all types of girls.

Something for everyone
“It’s just magical and we want everyone to feel magical,” said French.

They also tell 13 News that they want to emphasize they will never sell the same gown to another girl in the same county for prom.

Treasures from the Hollow is located at 210 Main Street Center Suite 105 in Brownsville.

