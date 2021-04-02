Advertisement

Warren County Public Library once again hosting in-person events, programs

By Laura Rogers
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As vaccinations increase, things are slowly and cautiously getting back to normal in our community. The Warren County Public Library is once again hosting in-person events and programs.

Amy Sedaris, an actress, comedian and writer, was a guest of the library on March 25, taking part in an onstage Q&A session at SKyPAC. Sedaris was originally scheduled for March 2020 but her appearance had to be postponed due to the onset of the pandemic. Lisa Rice is director at the Warren County Public Library and said this was Sedaris’ first in-person event since COVID hit. “She really had a blast...she said you just don’t realize how creative people like her miss interacting with an audience. She said her brother David was very jealous,” said Rice with a laugh.

The library’s next high-profile guest will be figure skater Scott Hamilton. Rice said, “He does a lot of inspirational writing, or leadership writing books, that are really great reads and very inspirational, talking about never giving up.” She said Hamilton is an engaging speaker and is passionate about philanthropic work through the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation. Get free tickets to Hamilton’s appearance here.

The library is also now offering extended hours at its locations and is resuming in-person events and activities for children.

