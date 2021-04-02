Advertisement

WKU regents committee to meet April 9th

The committees of the Western Kentucky University Board of Regents will meet Friday, April 9.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The meetings begin at 9 a.m. (CST) in the Martin Regents Room, Jody Richards Hall, and via Zoom.

The meeting will be available via live stream at www.youtube.com/wkunews.

The agenda and supporting materials are available at https://www.wku.edu/regents/2021/4-9-21committees/agenda.php.

For more information go to www.WKU.edu

