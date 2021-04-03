A clear and cool Saturday night before we warm up for Easter!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A clear and chilly night is in store for us tonight as temperatures dip into the mid 40s. We warmup for Easter Sunday though, with daytime temperatures flirting with the lower 70s.

We had a warm and clear Saturday afternoon, but temperatures will be cooling down tonight. (wbko)

We wake up to temperatures in the lower 40s early Sunday morning, so grab a light coat if you are headed out the door. You’ll want to toss it by the afternoon as temperatures rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon. We stay clear on Easter Sunday with plentiful sunshine to enjoy your outdoor festivities. Next week starts dry on Monday with a high of 73 and mostly clear skies. Temperatures will tumble down into the lower 50s by Monday night and early Tuesday morning. A warming trend sets in as we track daytime highs in the mid 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday! Enjoy this dry stretch while you can because it doesn’t last long. Isolated showers and storms are possible on Wednesday afternoon. More storms move in on Thursday as a cold front moves through South Central KY. Daytime temperatures will stay seasonably mild due to southerly winds. We catch a break from the rain Friday afternoon but could see some pop up showers on Saturday as well.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

EASTER SUNDAY: Sunny and warm. High 71. Low 44. Winds SW at 7 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 73. Low 51. Winds S at 9 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 76. Low 55. Winds SW at 12 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 63

Today’s Low: 28

Normal High: 66

Normal Low: 42

Record High: 85 (1934)

Record Low: 25 (1992)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.40″)

Yearly Precip: 17.48″ (+5.10″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:10 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 22 / Small Particulate Matter: 41)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: High (8.9 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1440 Mold Spore Count)

