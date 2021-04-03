BREAKING: KSP working fatal collision in Edmonson County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a twitter post from KSP, officials are on the scene of a fatal collision near the intersection of Noah Bledsoe Road in Edmonson County.

Police say Denham Road will be blocked for the next couple of hours while KSP Troopers investigate the collision.

13 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

🚨Traffic Alert 🚨 KSP Post 3 is on scene of a fatal collision on Denham Road near the intersection of Noah Bledsoe Road in Edmonson County. Denham Road at that location will be blocked for the next couple of hours while KSP Troopers investigate the collision. — Trooper Priddy (KSP) (@TprPriddy) April 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.