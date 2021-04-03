BREAKING: KSP working fatal collision in Edmonson County
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a twitter post from KSP, officials are on the scene of a fatal collision near the intersection of Noah Bledsoe Road in Edmonson County.
Police say Denham Road will be blocked for the next couple of hours while KSP Troopers investigate the collision.
