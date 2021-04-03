Dr. Medhat Grace recognized as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Health care workers becoming heroes as the pandemic continues.

Dr. Medhat Grace is a physician, and also the medical director at the Graves Gilbert Clinic Walk-In Care on Fairway Street in Bowling Green.

Amy McIntyre a nurse at the clinic, works with Dr. Grace and says, “he’s one of the most requested physicians that we have at the clinic.”

Dr. Grace has been a physician for almost four decades, coming to Bowling Green in 1997.

“What I do every day, here at the Graves Gilbert Clinic Walk-In Care is to take care of people, and medical needs, which I felt is the normal thing that people are expecting from a physician to take care of them, " said Dr. Grace.

Those who work alongside him, are grateful for the way he goes above and beyond for everyone, his staff, and his patients.

“He’s very caring, understanding, he tries to help the patients in every way that he possibly can,” says McIntyre.

When asked what he thought when he was told he was being recognized as a hometown hero, Dr. Grace says “it was a surprise for me that some people thought of me as a person that could be a hero. It’s not a hero action is just a duty that we owe to everybody, to make them feel better and provide the care that they need in the best way we can.”

McIntyre adds, “Dr. Grace, he’s a wonderful person, I’ve enjoyed working with him all these years. He loves his family, he loves his community, he loves his staff, he loves his job.”

Dr. Grace also says he would not change any aspect of the journey that has to lead him to where he is today.

“I wouldn’t change anything, I enjoy what I do, I enjoy making feel and people feel better. I am by no means anything than a normal person, that they practice medicine in a small town and they try to do their best to provide the care to the people around us,” said Dr. Grace.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.