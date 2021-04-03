Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 587 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, 8 deaths

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Kentucky COVID-19 Update(Associated Press)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Governor Beshear announced 587 new cases of COVID-19.

There were 8 new deaths and 12 audit deaths announced Saturday.

The state’s positivity rate also decreased slightly back down to 3%.

At least 429,106 have contracted the virus and 6,149 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19.

49,892 1 have recovered from the virus.

In total, 4,987,084 have received tests.

On Saturday, Gov. Beshear reported 587 new #COVID19 cases in the commonwealth and a positivity rate of 3%. The Governor...

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday, April 3, 2021

As of Saturday, seven out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Med Center Health says you no longer have to wait 90 days before getting your vaccine if you've...
Do you still need to wait 90 days after having COVID-19 to get vaccine?
KSP GFX
Kentucky State police Investigate Child Abuse In Clinton County
Rita and Jim Scott
Bowling Green couple makes million dollar investment to Arts of Southern Kentucky

Latest News

Outer design of new Bowling Green Veteran's Nursing Home (Office of Kentucky Veterans Centers)
State Rep. Michael Meredith discusses legislative push behind future veterans nursing home
We had a warm and clear Saturday afternoon, but temperatures will be cooling down tonight.
A clear and cool Saturday night before we warm up for Easter!
File image
UPDATE: KSP working fatal collision in Edmonson County
To the Nines
Horse Cave’s downtown businesses stay open late as part of ‘To the Nines’ event