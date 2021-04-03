Gov. Beshear: 587 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, 8 deaths

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Governor Beshear announced 587 new cases of COVID-19.

There were 8 new deaths and 12 audit deaths announced Saturday.

The state’s positivity rate also decreased slightly back down to 3%.

At least 429,106 have contracted the virus and 6,149 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19.

49,892 1 have recovered from the virus.

In total, 4,987,084 have received tests.

On Saturday, Gov. Beshear reported 587 new #COVID19 cases in the commonwealth and a positivity rate of 3%. The Governor... Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday, April 3, 2021

As of Saturday, seven out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.