Horse Cave’s downtown businesses stay open late as part of ‘To the Nines’ event

Horse Cave, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday afternoon, many gathered to enjoy Horse Cave’s downtown area for the city’s first ‘To the Nines’ event. Local businesses along the square stayed open until 9 p.m. for people to come and shop.

“We’re super excited to see everybody back and interact with people, and just to get together and have a good time,” Emry Riley, the owner of A Walk Through Time Antiques, said.

Horse Cave started the event back in 2019 but was unable to continue in 2020 because of the pandemic. “We really missed everybody, the small business community did, so we’re super excited to see everybody back,” Riley said.

The Hanger Boutique is the newest business downtown. The owners celebrating their ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.

As a band played in the background, vendors also set up along the square as well. Everything from food to craft vendors was out participating.

“A lot of unique shops, you know, in the downtown area. We’ve got a lot of vendors set up down, so a lot of fun to be had in Horse Cave,” Riley said.

Charlie Eubank attended the event, he said his favorite part was enjoying the company in the small-town atmosphere.

“You get to come out here and meet a lot of new people and interact with people you haven’t met,” Eubank said. Sometimes maybe you get lucky and sell some of your stuff.”

To the Nines will take place on the first Friday of every month through December from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

