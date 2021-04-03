Advertisement

Kentuckians still dealing with unemployment issues more than one year into the pandemic

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentuckians like Daniel Martinez are still fighting unemployment claims well after they lost their jobs.

“I’m sure I can relate to a lot of people struggling with this,” said Martinez.

Martinez does not have a job, but he said he still has his home and a car, but worries about how much longer.

“Oh yeah, I have my car payment and electric bill. I’m getting to the point I’m getting scared,” said Martinez.

He has not has a job since February. He said he cannot get in contact with anyone to find out what is wrong with his claim.

“It’s impossible. I feel hopeless,” he said.

He and others who are fighting unemployment claims said the main problem is the lack of communication out of Frankfort.

“I don’t think no one can found out. I’ve called every day. I’ve emailed every day,” he added.

COVID-19 is not why Martinez lost his job. However, he is facing many of the same issues as thousand of other Kentuckians when trying to get in contact with the unemployment office.

“And that’s what everyone is getting that message,” Martinez said.

However, there is some communication, but not the kind that offers much help or money.

”You know that phone number they say to call? I call that every day, 2 or 3 times a day. Nothing,” said Martinez. “They say they will call back? Oh, one day I got a callback, it was a recording.”

“It is understandable they just want answers. Someone just answers them. It’s not hard,” said Corene Darby who is also unemployed.

State Labor officials said they are opening in-person career centers on April 15 in 11 Kentucky cities. Some include Somerset, Hazard and Prestonsburg.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Med Center Health says you no longer have to wait 90 days before getting your vaccine if you've...
Do you still need to wait 90 days after having COVID-19 to get vaccine?
KSP GFX
Kentucky State police Investigate Child Abuse In Clinton County
Rita and Jim Scott
Bowling Green couple makes million dollar investment to Arts of Southern Kentucky

Latest News

Outer design of new Bowling Green Veteran's Nursing Home (Office of Kentucky Veterans Centers)
State Rep. Michael Meredith discusses legislative push behind future veterans nursing home
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: 587 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, 8 deaths
We had a warm and clear Saturday afternoon, but temperatures will be cooling down tonight.
A clear and cool Saturday night before we warm up for Easter!
File image
UPDATE: KSP working fatal collision in Edmonson County
To the Nines
Horse Cave’s downtown businesses stay open late as part of ‘To the Nines’ event