Kentuckians still dealing with unemployment issues more than one year into the pandemic

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentuckians like Daniel Martinez are still fighting unemployment claims well after they lost their jobs.

“I’m sure I can relate to a lot of people struggling with this,” said Martinez.

Martinez does not have a job, but he said he still has his home and a car, but worries about how much longer.

“Oh yeah, I have my car payment and electric bill. I’m getting to the point I’m getting scared,” said Martinez.

He has not has a job since February. He said he cannot get in contact with anyone to find out what is wrong with his claim.

“It’s impossible. I feel hopeless,” he said.

He and others who are fighting unemployment claims said the main problem is the lack of communication out of Frankfort.

“I don’t think no one can found out. I’ve called every day. I’ve emailed every day,” he added.

COVID-19 is not why Martinez lost his job. However, he is facing many of the same issues as thousand of other Kentuckians when trying to get in contact with the unemployment office.

“And that’s what everyone is getting that message,” Martinez said.

However, there is some communication, but not the kind that offers much help or money.

”You know that phone number they say to call? I call that every day, 2 or 3 times a day. Nothing,” said Martinez. “They say they will call back? Oh, one day I got a callback, it was a recording.”

“It is understandable they just want answers. Someone just answers them. It’s not hard,” said Corene Darby who is also unemployed.

State Labor officials said they are opening in-person career centers on April 15 in 11 Kentucky cities. Some include Somerset, Hazard and Prestonsburg.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.