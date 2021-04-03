New CDC guidance is good news for vaccinated travelers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Under new CDC guidance, people who are fully vaccinated can now fly with low risk to themselves in the United States. Masks will still have to be worn but the new guidance is a big improvement over the previous CDC recommendation to stay home.

A lot of people have not been doing that.

At Louisville Muhammad Ali international, travel jumped 45% from February to March — vaccine or no vaccine.

Traveler Chris Book, who is fully vaccinated, expressed confidence in the safety of air travel on Friday.

“I’ve traveled before during the pandemic and I feel like that the airlines are safe,” she said.

Another passenger also fully vaccinated, Jeremy Jones, said he might feel safe even without the vaccine.

“I would seriously consider it,” Jones said, “so long as people are wearing masks and using hand sanitizers and socially distancing.”

Louisville Muhammad Ali International just came off a surge, which could be a case of COVID-induced spring fever.

“That puts our March numbers at about 65% where we were pre-COVID,” Natalie Chaudoin, the public relations director for the Louisville Regional Airport Authority said. “So, the travel numbers are continuing to trend into that same direction.”

Returning vacationers described trips that included a mix of crowds and precautions.

“At our resort, they took your temperature every day,” Tee Willis said. “And you had to make sure that you wash your hands regularly and then sanitize as often as possible.”

“If you were at the store or things like that, they made sure people were like standing 6 feet,” Shartova Buckner said. “And in the parks, it was just, they had announcements to do that but it wasn’t enforced.”

However, health officials warn COVID-19 does not take a holiday. The CDC still advises to hold off on making plans to travel right now as an ongoing spread of variants raises concerns about the fourth wave of infections.

