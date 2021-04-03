Advertisement

‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods

By Spectrum News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BRISTOL, N.Y. (SPECTRUM NEWS) - A little girl is home safe after she went missing in the woods thanks to the actions of a New York state trooper.

The 2-year-old had been missing for about an hour last Saturday when Brian Hotchkiss found her on top of a rock in the middle of a stream.

“She was laying on her stomach on a rock. I was calling her name and ran over to her,” Hotchkiss said. “And I saw her arm move and I knew she was alive.”

“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.
“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.(New York State Police via CNN Newsource)

Hotchkiss said the girl was cold but seemed to be alright.

“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.

Police said she was then taken to a hospital for a checkup and is doing fine.

Copyright 2021 Spectrum News via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Med Center Health says you no longer have to wait 90 days before getting your vaccine if you've...
Do you still need to wait 90 days after having COVID-19 to get vaccine?
KSP GFX
Kentucky State police Investigate Child Abuse In Clinton County
Rita and Jim Scott
Bowling Green couple makes million dollar investment to Arts of Southern Kentucky

Latest News

File image
BREAKING: KSP working fatal collision in Edmonson County
COVID-19 cases are rising in some states, but there is good news on the vaccine front. (Source:...
CDC issues new guidelines as vaccinations increase
‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in...
AP source: Suspect in Capitol attack suffered delusions