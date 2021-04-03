South Central Kentucky churches prepare for Easter Sunday services

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many churches in South Central Kentucky are preparing for Easter this weekend.

A year ago, things looked very different and everyone had to adapt and celebrate for the most part virtually and at home.

Now one pastor at the Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green says they’re looking forward to having Easter Sunday services in person again.

“We really are looking forward to having people in the building for Easter, really, the whole COVID-19 thread has been kind of an example of how all of us in the world, all people really have cause for suffering and sadness and loss. The disease itself has caused a lot of brokenness and yet, through all of that time, people have expected or hoped for a time when we could come back together and that reflects so much I think, the theme of Easter,” said Matthew Covington, a pastor at The Presbyterian Church.

First Baptist Church is also looking forward to celebrating in-person services this Easter Sunday.

“I think the world collectively is grieving at various levels but all of us have been through some sort of loss, And this Easter Sunday, we’re going to be reminded that there is hope that transcends even our difficult moments and hope that transcends our grief and gives us strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow,” said senior pastor, Jeff Reynolds at First Baptist Church.

