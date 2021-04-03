State Rep. Michael Meredith discusses legislative push behind future veterans nursing home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The future for a nursing home for veterans is looking bright--State Representative Michael Meredith announced last week that federal grant funding from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has been approved for the completion of the Bowling Green Veterans Nursing Home.

Rep. Michael Lee Meredith, the bill’s sponsor says this has been a project in play for some time now, “Bringing a veterans’ nursing home to Bowling Green has been a priority for me for five years and I am extremely happy to see that it will soon become a reality.

Meredith says he got the push to sponsor the bill after speaking with veterans in his hometown of Edmonson County.

“I’ve had a lot of friends in the veteran community throughout our area in Edmonson County, my original home county and and now in Warren County, where I live. Colonel Spiller, who was kind of the brainchild behind this whole project, was my neighbor when I first moved to Warren County and so he was a strong push for the project for decades,” said Meredith. “But we talked about it a lot as well between he and I and his family. And so being able to lead this project has truly been the honor of my career in Frankfort. And it has been my biggest priority in all these years that I’ve been there and so to finally see this actually be so close to reality to breaking ground, turning dirt and actually seeing a facility come out of the ground to serve those who have served our country so bravely. It’s one of the most heartwarming things that I’ve ever been have been able to be a part of.”

Meredith says Warren County could see a ground breaking in later 2021 or early 2022.

“I think we’ll say groundbreaking either sometime in 2021 or early 2022. I think actual construction is likely to start probably closer to 2022. Hopefully in the early part of the year, then it’ll probably be about a year and a half process from start to finish of construction, with the hopes that we can start receiving veterans in the facility in probably late 2023, early 2024, depending on construction timeframes and things of that nature. I just want to thank all the veterans that have been a part of this,” said Meredith.

