12th Annual Easterfest at the Bowling Green Ballpark.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Kids of all ages got into the Easter spirit Saturday afternoon at the Bowling Green Ballpark.

The 12th annual Easterfest went underway a day ahead of Easter. The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 and according to the general manager, they were excited to bring it back again this year.

Kids got a chance to snap a pic with the Easter Bunny and watch the movie Hop on the big screen.

“Normally everybody is used to the big egg hunt out on the field but because of COVID, we cannot do that. However, everybody is going to get 30 to 40 eggs on the way out. We have a pre-packaged bag of goodies for them and celebrate Easter and have fun on this beautiful day,” said Eric Leach, General Manager, Hot Rods.

The ballpark will be having an outdoor concert in May and the Hot Rods will be kicking off baseball season in May as well.

