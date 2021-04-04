Advertisement

12th Annual Easterfest at the Bowling Green Ballpark

12th Annual Easterfest at the Bowling Green Ballpark.
12th Annual Easterfest at the Bowling Green Ballpark.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Kids of all ages got into the Easter spirit Saturday afternoon at the Bowling Green Ballpark.

The 12th annual Easterfest went underway a day ahead of Easter. The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 and according to the general manager, they were excited to bring it back again this year.

Kids got a chance to snap a pic with the Easter Bunny and watch the movie Hop on the big screen.

“Normally everybody is used to the big egg hunt out on the field but because of COVID, we cannot do that. However, everybody is going to get 30 to 40 eggs on the way out. We have a pre-packaged bag of goodies for them and celebrate Easter and have fun on this beautiful day,” said Eric Leach, General Manager, Hot Rods.

The ballpark will be having an outdoor concert in May and the Hot Rods will be kicking off baseball season in May as well.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
File image
UPDATE: KSP working fatal collision in Edmonson County
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Med Center Health says you no longer have to wait 90 days before getting your vaccine if you've...
Do you still need to wait 90 days after having COVID-19 to get vaccine?
KSP GFX
Kentucky State police Investigate Child Abuse In Clinton County

Latest News

Bowling Green family celebrates long awaited adoption of special needs son
Bowling Green family celebrates long awaited adoption of special needs son
Bowling Green Doll Project in need of donations
Bowling Green Doll Project in need of donations
Outer design of new Bowling Green Veteran's Nursing Home (Office of Kentucky Veterans Centers)
State Rep. Michael Meredith discusses legislative push behind future veterans nursing home
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: 587 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, 8 deaths