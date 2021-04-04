Advertisement

Bowling Green Doll Project in need of donations

Bowling Green Doll Project in need of donations
Bowling Green Doll Project in need of donations(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A Bowling Green woman has started a non-profit organization called the Doll Project. She hopes this project brings joy and love into someone’s life who is dealing with cancer.

Over the course of this past year, Deanna Christian has been able to hand out several dolls. She also hand makes all the doll’s clothes. But unfortunately, dolls are expensive and she is asking for donations to help her gift dolls to grandmothers on Mother’s Day to give to their grandchildren.

”We were hoping to give away 25 at Easter but we have lots of doll clothing and not very many dolls. So we hope that the community might catch this vision that we have and support us with money or dolls,” said Deanna, doll project creator.

You can drop off donations for the doll project at 432 Moonlite Ave. Bowling Green, Ky.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
File image
UPDATE: KSP working fatal collision in Edmonson County
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Med Center Health says you no longer have to wait 90 days before getting your vaccine if you've...
Do you still need to wait 90 days after having COVID-19 to get vaccine?
KSP GFX
Kentucky State police Investigate Child Abuse In Clinton County

Latest News

Bowling Green family celebrates long awaited adoption of special needs son
Bowling Green family celebrates long awaited adoption of special needs son
12th Annual Easterfest at the Bowling Green Ballpark.
12th Annual Easterfest at the Bowling Green Ballpark
Outer design of new Bowling Green Veteran's Nursing Home (Office of Kentucky Veterans Centers)
State Rep. Michael Meredith discusses legislative push behind future veterans nursing home
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: 587 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, 8 deaths