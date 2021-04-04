Bowling Green family celebrates long awaited adoption of special needs son

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A Bowling Green family is celebrating the adoption of 6-year-old Jace Boren. Jace is a rock star and has faced several challenges over the past few years. But his personality is always shining and he always has a smile on his face.

“So he’s been with us since he was just a few months old. He’s actually my great-nephew. At about a year old, he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. So Jace has a brain injury to the cerebellum, and that causes issues with his global development, his muscle tone. He also has epilepsy and kidney disease with that as well. Then he has a rare Marinesco-Sjögren syndrome which is a genetic disease that affects the same things his kidneys, his muscle development,” said Casey Boren, mother. “He has been thriving now for the last six years-- just overcoming every obstacle, possible and breaking through every barrier.”

The Boren family began the adoption process in 2019 but faced many setbacks due to the Coronavirus.

“Everything was postponed with COVID in the court system. So it took about two years before it was actually finalized. So we were very blessed for it to finally come to an end,” added Boren.

Jace and his dad danced out of the courtroom the day the adoption became official.

“It just was a relief kind of closure that we’re getting to close one chapter and now start our own book. It’s not a question if it’s going to be temporary anymore. He’s become ours and we’ve always treated him that way. But now it’s official,” added Boren.

Congratulations to the Boren family on your new chapter in life.

