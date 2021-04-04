Advertisement

Bowling Green Fire Department battle house fire Friday night

Officials say when they arrived they found a home engulfed with fire and heavy smoke.
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Park Street Friday night.

Officials say they were dispatched around 11 p.m. Friday night at 1455 Park Street.

BGFD say around 30 personnel were on the scene.

No injuries were reported during the fire and the origin and cause of the fire are currently under investigation.

