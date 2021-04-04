Bowling Green Fire Department work Easter Day fire on Clay Street

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire on Easter Day.

Officials with the BGFD tell 13 News that to their knowledge no one was home when the fire ignited on Clay Street in Bowling Green, but say flames were heavy when they arrived on scene.

I’m on scene of a house fire on Clay Street. Right now the fire’s under control,￼ as far as authorities know, no one was inside. We’ll have an interview with the neighbors who called in the fire later tonight on 13 News at 10. ￼ pic.twitter.com/JAObWtD07V — Ashton Jones (@Ashton_OnAir) April 4, 2021

Officials say the fire is currently under control.

