Bowling Green Fire Department work Easter Day fire on Clay Street

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire on Easter Day.

Officials with the BGFD tell 13 News that to their knowledge no one was home when the fire ignited on Clay Street in Bowling Green, but say flames were heavy when they arrived on scene.

Officials say the fire is currently under control.

13 News has a reporter on scene and will update this story as more information is made available.

