Advertisement

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month

Janel Doyle Hometown Hero
Janel Doyle Hometown Hero(Allison Baker)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This month’s Hometown Hero brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.

This month, Hughes and Coleman have selected Janel Doyle.

“She is a magnetic personality-- people just want to help her so they gravitate to the ‘Toys for Tots’ that she coordinates.” Rebecca Miester, volunteer.

If you are familiar with the ‘Toys for Tots’ program in Warren County, you know the name, Janel Doyle.

“This program means a lot to me because I know that we are all volunteers-- it is not just me. I am one piece of the ‘Toys for Tots’ puzzle. We have great volunteers, the Marine Corps League that stands behind it 100%, and also our community sponsors. We are all pieces of this puzzle and it would be successful without all of us,” said Doyle, hero.

In 2020 Doyle and her team of volunteers were able to deliver Christmas to over 8,000 children across south-central Kentucky.

“I love the fact that children wake up on Christmas morning to have a toy under the tree that maybe wouldn’t have otherwise. It has been emotional for me because I have seen the need in the community over the years-- I know it is there. We have a lot of gratitude shown to us by the families and to know that this is a 100 percent volunteer program, where all the proceeds go back to our mission is wonderful,” added Doyle.

When Doyle took over as the ‘Toys for Tots’ coordinator they only serviced Warren County. Now they have added several counties and Doyle is making a widespread impact to bring Christmas to families in need.

“She has not only improved it over the years that she has been the overall coordinator but she has brought on 10 counties besides Warren County. We used to only handle Warren County but she has improved it, she has organized it, and just unbelievable the amount of work she puts into it. Her family, they are all there and they are helping every day” Malcolm Cherry, Marine, Toys for Tots.

For her hard work and dedication over the years to bring Christmas to families in need and her volunteering efforts within the community, we honor Janel Doyle as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“I think she deserves it more than anybody I have ever seen and that is from the United States Marine Corps,” added Cherry.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Sponsor - Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, 1256 Campbell Ln #201, Bowling Green, KY 42104, (270) 782-6000

Most Read

File image
UPDATE: KSP working fatal collision in Edmonson County
German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
Officials say when they arrived they found a home engulfed with fire and heavy smoke.
Bowling Green Fire Department battle house fire Friday night
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: 587 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, 8 deaths
An Oklahoma couple was arrested after authorities said an 8-year-old boy weighed only 30 pounds.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds

Latest News

Unemployed Kentuckians struggle after wide-spread unemployment site hacks.
Unemployed Kentuckians struggle after wide-spread unemployment site hacks
Temperatures will be flirting with the lower 70s this afternoon. Lows tonight will dip into the...
Plentiful sunshine and warm air for Easter Sunday!
Broadway UMC holds Easter service at the BG Ballpark.
Outdoor Easter service at BG Ballpark brings in new faces
The Bowling Green Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire on Easter Day.
Bowling Green Fire Department work Easter Day fire on Clay Street