Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month

This month, Hughes and Coleman have selected Janel Doyle.

“She is a magnetic personality-- people just want to help her so they gravitate to the ‘Toys for Tots’ that she coordinates.” Rebecca Miester, volunteer.

If you are familiar with the ‘Toys for Tots’ program in Warren County, you know the name, Janel Doyle.

“This program means a lot to me because I know that we are all volunteers-- it is not just me. I am one piece of the ‘Toys for Tots’ puzzle. We have great volunteers, the Marine Corps League that stands behind it 100%, and also our community sponsors. We are all pieces of this puzzle and it would be successful without all of us,” said Doyle, hero.

In 2020 Doyle and her team of volunteers were able to deliver Christmas to over 8,000 children across south-central Kentucky.

“I love the fact that children wake up on Christmas morning to have a toy under the tree that maybe wouldn’t have otherwise. It has been emotional for me because I have seen the need in the community over the years-- I know it is there. We have a lot of gratitude shown to us by the families and to know that this is a 100 percent volunteer program, where all the proceeds go back to our mission is wonderful,” added Doyle.

When Doyle took over as the ‘Toys for Tots’ coordinator they only serviced Warren County. Now they have added several counties and Doyle is making a widespread impact to bring Christmas to families in need.

“She has not only improved it over the years that she has been the overall coordinator but she has brought on 10 counties besides Warren County. We used to only handle Warren County but she has improved it, she has organized it, and just unbelievable the amount of work she puts into it. Her family, they are all there and they are helping every day” Malcolm Cherry, Marine, Toys for Tots.

For her hard work and dedication over the years to bring Christmas to families in need and her volunteering efforts within the community, we honor Janel Doyle as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“I think she deserves it more than anybody I have ever seen and that is from the United States Marine Corps,” added Cherry.

