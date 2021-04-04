Outdoor Easter service at BG Ballpark brings in new faces

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Whether online, socially distant or outside, churches found a way to meet this Easter Sunday.

Broadway United Methodist Church held an Easter service outdoors at the Bowling Green Ballpark. The church has held socially distant services at the ballpark before, but this was the first Easter Sunday.

Pastor Adam Shourds said it was important to bring people together on such a special holiday.

The pastor also pointed out the outdoor service brought in a lot of new faces, people who haven’t been able to come to church for covid-related reasons.

”We’re seeing people come today back to church for the first time and that has to do with vaccinations and just sort of the nature of the pandemic, but doing it outside helps people come and be able to be safe too so a lot of people are coming really for the first time,” said Shourds.

