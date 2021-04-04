Advertisement

Outdoor Easter service at BG Ballpark brings in new faces

Broadway UMC holds Easter service at the BG Ballpark.
Broadway UMC holds Easter service at the BG Ballpark.(None)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Whether online, socially distant or outside, churches found a way to meet this Easter Sunday.

Broadway United Methodist Church held an Easter service outdoors at the Bowling Green Ballpark. The church has held socially distant services at the ballpark before, but this was the first Easter Sunday.

Pastor Adam Shourds said it was important to bring people together on such a special holiday.

The pastor also pointed out the outdoor service brought in a lot of new faces, people who haven’t been able to come to church for covid-related reasons.

”We’re seeing people come today back to church for the first time and that has to do with vaccinations and just sort of the nature of the pandemic, but doing it outside helps people come and be able to be safe too so a lot of people are coming really for the first time,” said Shourds.

Posted by Broadway UMC, Bowling Green KY on Sunday, April 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
UPDATE: KSP working fatal collision in Edmonson County
German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
Officials say when they arrived they found a home engulfed with fire and heavy smoke.
Bowling Green Fire Department battle house fire Friday night
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: 587 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, 8 deaths
An Oklahoma couple was arrested after authorities said an 8-year-old boy weighed only 30 pounds.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds

Latest News

The Bowling Green Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire on Easter Day.
Bowling Green Fire Department work Easter Day fire on Clay Street
Bowling Green family celebrates long awaited adoption of special needs son
Bowling Green family celebrates long awaited adoption of special needs son
Officials say when they arrived they found a home engulfed with fire and heavy smoke.
Bowling Green Fire Department battle house fire Friday night
Bowling Green Doll Project in need of donations
Bowling Green Doll Project in need of donations