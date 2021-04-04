Plentiful sunshine and warm air for Easter Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A beautiful Sunday afternoon is in store for us today with mostly sunny skies and warm air. Temperatures will be flirting with the lower 70s and mid 60s by your dinner time this evening.

Temperatures will be flirting with the lower 70s this afternoon. Lows tonight will dip into the mid to upper 40s, so bring the jacket if you're headed out! (wbko)

A high pressure system to our southeast is bringing warm air into the region and keeping our skies mostly sunny. It’ll feel cool tonight with temperature dipping into the mid 40s so bring the jacket if you’re headed anywhere. We kick off the work week dry with a high of 76 for Bowling Green, KY before cooling down into the lower 50s by your nighttime on Monday. A warming trend sets in by then, with daytime temperatures reaching the upper 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday! Definitely take advantage of this dry stretch because it doesn’t last much longer. Though Wednesday starts dry, we are tracking isolated showers in the late afternoon and into Thursday. The potential for thunderstorm development increases on Thursday with heavy rain and gusty winds being the main concern. The rain moves out Friday afternoon with temperatures still staying seasonable due to the warm air brought by southerly winds. Saturday looks mostly dry, though we cannot rule out the possibility for some pop up showers in the region. Daytime highs will stay in the lower 70s for next weekend!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 75. Low 51. Winds S at 9 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 76. Low 55. Winds S at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy. isolated showers possible. High 78. Low 60. Winds S at 13 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 72

Today’s Low: 37

Normal High: 66

Normal Low: 42

Record High: 86 (1909)

Record Low: 26 (1904)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.53″)

Yearly Precip: 17.48″ (+4.97″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:11 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 47 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: High (9.8 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (137 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.