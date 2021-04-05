A Shot at 80 Degrees!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was magnificent! Temperatures soared to the warmest levels we’ve experienced so far in 2021...topping out in the upper 70s. Even warmer readings are forecast these next two days before some changes arrive.

Tuesday is the pick of the week as high temps will be flirting with the upper 70s and even some home thermometers could reach 80! Definitely a day you want to take advantage of because we are tracking some showers and storms midweek along with some “cooler” air later in the week!

Isolated showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening, but otherwise it will be a day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and breezy southerly winds. Highs will climb to near 80 degrees, and low temps Wednesday night into Thursday morning will only be in the lower 60s with the bulk of the rainfall occurring then. Scattered showers and storms will continue into Thursday with chances decreasing late in the day. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and despite the breezy south winds, high temps will only be in the mid-to-low 70s. Mid-to-low 70s continues into Friday for highs as well as the weekend! Shower chances are slim for both Friday and Saturday as the bulk of the day looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Long range forecast for the middle of April looks to be near-to-above normal for temperatures with drier than normal precipitation! Stay with 13 News for the latest conditions and forecast on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app, free in all app stores!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 76. Low 55. Winds S-10

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy & breezy. isolated showers possible. High 80. Low 60. Winds S-13

THURSDAY: Showers diminishing. Breeyz, a bit cooler. High 73. Low 52. Winds SW-14

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 77

Today’s Low: 41

Normal High: 67

Normal Low: 42

Record High: 88 (1929)

Record Low: 26 (1944)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.65″)

Yearly Precip: 17.48″ (+4.85″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:12 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 58)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: High (10.3 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (137 Mold Spore Count)

