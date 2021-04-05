A sunny and warm start to the work week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a quiet and nice Easter weekend across south-central Kentucky (minus the areas of frost/freezing on Saturday and Easter Sunday morning), we have even warmer air on the way as we head into the first full week of April!

Excellent conditions are in store to enjoy the outdoors in any capacity - just don't forget the sunscreen! (WBKO)

High pressure remains in control as we head into Monday with continued sunshine and warmer conditions! High temperatures will be well-above normal as we go into the mid 70s with south-southwest winds between 5-15 miles per hour. No sight of any frost/freezing conditions for the foreseeable future with low temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning only in the upper 40s and low 50s with clear skies. Tuesday will be even warmer than Monday with continued sunshine. Tuesday is the pick of the week as high temps will be flirting with the upper 70s and even some home thermometers could reach 80! Definitely a day you want to take advantage of because we are tracking some showers and storms midweek along with some “cooler” air later in the week!

Isolated showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening, but otherwise it will be a day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and breezy southerly winds. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 70s and low temps Wednesday night into Thursday morning will only be in the lower 60s with the bulk of the rainfall occurring then. Scattered showers and storms will continue into Thursday with chances decreasing late in the day. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and despite the breezy south winds, high temps will only be in the mid-to-low 70s. Mid-to-low 70s continues into Friday for highs as well as the weekend! Shower chances are slim for both Friday and Saturday as the bulk of the day looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Long range forecast for the middle of April looks to be near-to-above normal for temperatures with drier than normal precipitation! Stay with 13 News for the latest conditions and forecast on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app, free in all app stores!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 77. Low 51. Winds S at 9 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 79. Low 55. Winds S at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 78. Low 60. Winds S at 13 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 88 (19429)

Record Low Today: 25 (1944)

Normal High: 67

Normal Low: 42

Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.

Sunset: 7:12 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 58)

UV Index: High (7 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 35 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (10.3 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1377 Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 72

Yesterday’s Low: 37

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.53″)

Yearly Precip: 17.48″ (+4.97″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

