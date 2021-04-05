Advertisement

Cave City community mourning the loss of former mayor

Bob Hunt, former mayor of Cave City, passed away Sunday.(Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Cave City community is mourning the loss of a former mayor, fire chief, and Barren County Coroner Bob Hunt.

Hunt owned Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel in Cave City, opened in 1970. Hunt passed on Easter Sunday. He was a lifelong leader in Cave City for over forty years.

Hunt was born November 14, 1941 in Barren County, the only child of Young and Ceatrice Poynter Hunt. Bob married his high school sweetheart Linda Gayle Jolly in 1964. They both attended Caverna High School.

He took on the role of Cave City fire chief in the 1970s.

He was also a founding Member of the Kentucky State Coroners Association and held various offices and served on several committees with the then new organization. During this time he was also elected to the office of the Barren County Coroner.

After stepping away from roles of fire chief and coroner, Hunt ran a successful campaign for mayor of Cave City which lead to many improvements of the area.

Hunt is survived by his wife Linda, with whom he had no biological children, but also considers Corey William Lohden, a grandson.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday April 7 at 1 at the Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, with burial in the Cave City Cemetery.

Visitation at the funeral home will be on Tuesday from 4 to 8 and on Wednesday from 10 until time of the funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cave City Fire Department or to the Cave City Cemetery.

Due to the pandemic the funeral home capacity is limited to 60% and everyone must wear a mask and maintain the six foot distancing as mandated by the governor.

