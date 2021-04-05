Friends of Mammoth Cave National Park receives new capacity building grant

Mammoth Cave, KY., (April 3, 2020) – The Friends of Mammoth Cave National Park are one of 36 park partner organizations to receive a Strong Parks, Strong Communities capacity-building grant in January from the National Park Foundation, the official nonprofit partner to the National Park Service.

This grant will enable Friends of Mammoth Cave to create a five-year capacity-building campaign plan to increase reach and diversity in types of members and donors to further Mammoth Cave National Park’s K-16 education programs. A portion of this grant will be used as a match to increase donations to those education programs. The full list of grantees can be found on the National Park Foundation’s blog.

“This capacity-building grant comes at a perfect time in the life of the Friends of Mammoth Cave National Park. In order for our organization to move forward and grow, it is critical for us to create and implement a detailed plan to grow our base of memberships and donors. “The NPF grant gives the Friends’ organization the necessary funding to acquire a modern database program to track and expand our memberships and grow our revenue to further our mission to fund projects and programs that protect, preserve, and enhance the natural and cultural resources, and the visitor experience of Mammoth Cave National Park.” according to Friends of Mammoth Cave National Park’s Executive Director Rick DuBose.

The Strong Parks, Strong Communities capacity building grant program helps address nonprofit park partner needs that have come to the forefront amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Park partners identified resiliency and ability to weather times of uncertainty as priority needs. These grants will enable park partners across the country to expand their impact through new technology, website redesigns, creative visitor engagement, strategic plan development, fundraising campaigns, professional development, and more.

“The National Park Foundation is committed to increasing national park philanthropy across the board, and being responsive to current needs,” said LaTresse Snead, chief program officer for the National Park Foundation. “The capacity-building grants help advance park partners’ goals to preserve natural and cultural resources, increase access to public lands for all people, and develop innovative programming.”

Strong Parks, Strong Communities is a collective effort to grow national park philanthropy, which consists of approximately 450 local philanthropic organizations across the country. Working together on this initiative, the National Park Foundation, National Park Service, and Friends Alliance enhance local philanthropic organizations, bringing park philanthropy to an elevated level.

The Strong Parks, Strong Communities capacity building grant program is made possible by the National Park Foundation Board of Directors.

ABOUT THE FRIENDS OF MAMMOTH CAVE NATIONAL PARK

Friends of Mammoth Cave National Park is the non-profit partner of Mammoth Cave National Park and works to fund projects and programs that protect, preserve, and enhance the natural and cultural resources and visitor experience at Mammoth Cave. For more information about Friends or to become a Friend of the park, please visit friendsofmammothcave.org or on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

The National Park Foundation is the official charity of America’s national parks and nonprofit partner to the National Park Service. Chartered by Congress in 1967, the National Park Foundation raises private funds to help protect more than 84 million acres of national parks through critical conservation and preservation efforts and connect all Americans with their incomparable natural landscapes, vibrant culture, and rich history. Find out more and become a part of the national park community at www.nationalparks.org.Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.