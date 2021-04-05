Advertisement

Increase of house fires in Bowling Green; Could they be connected?

House fire in BG
House fire in BG(WBKO)
By Ana Medina
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over the past month, the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to four significant fires.

On March 12, they responded to a house fire on Kentucky Street the cause, unknown.

Then three weeks ago, on March 19, fire-ravaged through a home on 12th Street, no injuries were reported but the home suffered significant damage.

On Friday, April 2, the fire department responded to a structure fire on Park Street.

On Easter Sunday, April 4, the agency worked another house fire, this one on Clay Street.

With the surge in fires, 13 News asked the fire department if there was any connection between them all, or if there was any suspicion regarding the fires.

Katie McKee, the PIO of the Bowling Green Fire Department said, “Bowling Green Fire Department has responded to several residential structure fires here lately. At this time, they’re also under investigation, and there’s no concern about them being related at this time.”

“With the seasons changing, it’s a good time to always check your smoke alarm, make sure it’s working, make sure you have fresh batteries in there. If you’re going to go out and grill just make sure that there’s a safe distance between your grill and your home. Just little details like that,” said McKee.

Mckee says it could be a while before the investigations reveal anything.

